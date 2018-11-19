Man tortures second wife to death

SARGODHA: A woman was allegedly tortured to death by her husband in Quaidabad police precincts on Sunday. Abdul Rehman of Mohallah Habib Khelanwala, tehsil Quaidabad, used to quarrel with his second wife Zareena Bibi over domestic issues. On the day of the incident, he allegedly tortured her to death with the help of his son from his first wife.The body was handed over to the family after autopsy. Police have registered a case against the accused.

ACE retrieves 12 shops: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has retrieves 12 shops worth millions of rupees from land grabbers in Jauharabad. The ACE authorities Sunday said that 12 people, including Syed Noor Hussain, son of Yousaf, Muhammad Ashraf, son of Siddique, Nadir, Munawwar Din, Aslam and Khizar, had occupied 12 shops situated at Kutcha Bazaar Jauharabad. On Sunday, ACE Director Asim Raza, along with the district administration, retrieved these shops from the grabbers.