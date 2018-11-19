close
Mon Nov 19, 2018
November 19, 2018
8.6m cotton bales reach ginneries

November 19, 2018

MULTAN: Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to 8.6 million (8,671,596) bales has reached ginneries across Pakistan till Nov 15, showing 7.34 per cent decrease in arrivals as compared to corresponding period of the last year. Out of total arrivals, over 7.7 million had undergone the ginning process. Arrivals in the Punjab were recorded at 4.9 million bales and in Sindh at 3.6 million bales.

