Mon Nov 19, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 19, 2018
Student’s body recovered

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 19, 2018

JHANG: Satellite Town police Sunday recovered a body of a student. The victim was kidnapped two days ago. Abu Bakr of Mouza Bagh was studying at a private college. On Friday, when he did not return, his family members informed the police about his missing.The police recovered the body and victim’s motorcycle from the graveyard of Bajywala on Jhang Gojra Road. Police have registered an FIR and started an investigation.

