Minister for promotion of quality education

SIALKOT: Provincial Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq Sunday stressed the need for promotion of quality education and personality grooming of students. Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a school, he said that a country could never be developed without promotion of quality education and access of everyone to the quality education.He lauded the role of teachers, saying that the good and dutiful teachers had ever been a precious asset of the whole society. Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq said that the students were the future of the country and the government was providing them maximum facilities, enabling them to serve the nation and the country in a better way. He urged the teachers and parents to focus on the character building of the students.

FOREIGN DIPLOMATS TO VISIT SCCI: A delegation of 31 junior foreign diplomats from 22 friendly countries will visit the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) today. According to SCCI vice-president Aamir Hameed Bhatti, diplomats will discuss in details the matters of mutual interest during a meeting scheduled to be held at SCCI. They will also visit some leading industrial units in Sialkot.

‘GOVT SET TO ACHIEVE 100-DAY TARGETS’: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central Punjab president Omar Dar Sunday said the government was set to achieve its targets of first 100 days. Addressing the party workers at Jinnah House, he said the government was determined to bring back the looted public money. He said the country would be steered out of economic crisis. He said the government would provide technical and vocational education to the youths to help them get employment after completing their courses.