Three of a family die as truck hits bike

TOBA TEK SINGH: Three members of a family were killed in a road accident near Kamalia on Sunday. Imran, his mother Kalsoom Bibi and wife Adeela were going to Vehari when a truck hit their motorcycle on Kamalia-Chichawatni Road. As a result, they were killed on the spot. The police are investigating.

Fruit, vegetable commission agents: Pirmahal fruit and vegetable market commission agents have restarted their business at a new location on Bhussi Road on Sunday. With the mediation of PTI MNA Riaz Fatyana, successful talks were conducted between Assistant Commissioner Syed Jamil Haider and fruit and vegetable market commission agents on the issue of shifting their market at an unapproved private land.

The agents have cancelled their strike call. It was decided that the agents will shift their businesses temporarily in their own established new market on Bhussi Road, however, they will be bound to shift their market on Darkhana Road when the market committee will construct shops for licenced commission agents.

Later, talking to media men, Fatyana said that cases against commission agents had been withdrawn. He suggested that old market space should be utilised for setting up a public library.