Two youths killed in road accident

GUJRANWALA: Two youths were killed and two injured in a road accident here at Samanabad on Sunday.

Reportedly, four friends Shoaib, Waqas, Ali and Zeeshan were going to a wedding ceremony. When they reached near Samanabad, a dumper collided with them. Shoaib and Waqas died on the spot while Ali and Zeeshan received injuries and were rushed to the DHQ hospital.

Seminar: Rescue 1122 Sunday arranged a seminar in connection with the World Day of Remembrance of Road Traffic Victims here. Scores of rescue officials and civil society members participated in the seminar. District emergency officer Syed Kamal Abid said the purpose to observe this day was to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the safety of the people on the roads. “There is a great need to create awareness amongst the public to abide by the traffic laws while driving. Later, an awareness walk was also held on GT Road.

TWO DACOITS HELD: CIA police Sunday arrested two dacoits over their alleged involvement in dozens of robbery and theft incidents. DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar said that accused Ali Hassan and Amir Sohail belonged to notorious Mehboob alias Booba dacoit gang. During the preliminary investigation, both of them have confessed their crimes. The raiding team have also recovered Rs0.1 million, mobile phones, motorcycles and illegal weapons from them.