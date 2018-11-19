Eight held for jubilant firing

FAISALABAD: Khurrianwala police arrested eight persons for resorting to jubilant firing in a wedding ceremony at Chak 61/RB.

The marriage ceremony of Yasir Ali was under way when some guests allegedly opened fire in the air in jubilation. On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and arrested accused Ali Mughal, Atif Ali, Abdul Ghaffar, Muhammad Hussain, Arslan, Shehroz and others. The police also recovered weapons from their possession. Further investigation is under way.

fennel cultivation: The farmers have been advised to complete the cultivation of fennel (Saunf) by end of November to get good yield. According to a spokesman for the Agriculture Department (Extension, fennel was rich with health contents and ingredients, which played a pivotal role in keeping humans healthy. He said that it gave relief from anemia, indigestion, flatulence, constipation, colic, diarrhea, respiratory disorders, menstrual disorders, and remedies against eye and heart diseases too. He also advised the growers to cultivate approved varieties of fennel as standard seed played a vital role in enhancing yield.

Three dacoits arrested: The CIA Lyallpur police arrested three dacoits and recovered weapons from their possession. CIA Lyallpur Town In-Charge Siddique Cheema along with his team conducted a raid and arrested three dacoits Habibur Rehman (ringleader), Dawood Masih and Shehzad Ahmad. The police also recovered weapons, motorcycles, mobile phones and cash from their possession. Further investigation is under way.