Nishtar hospital faces shortage of dialysis machines

MULTAN: The Nishtar Hospital, the largest health facility of south Punjab, has been facing shortage of dialysis machines since long.

Initially, the outpatient department (OPD) of Nishtar Hospital had imported 34 machines and of them, four had expired after completing 25,000 hours functioning, a few years ago. According to Nishtar Biomedical Engineer report, another 10 machines had also gone out of order after completing double functioning hours (50,000 hours) which further reduced the number of dialysis machines to 19 only.However, these machines are still being used which ware not catering to the need of dialysis patients. Around 100 patients visit the Nishtar Hospital OPD daily for dialysis and for one dialysis, a machine have to work for four hours and afterwards, it needs one and a half hour for sterilization to start a new procedure. A single machine conducts four dialysis round the clock in the hospital because three types of patients, including recommended from emergency ward, other wards and diabetes, visit the unit daily. The growing number of dialysis patients day by day is making it very difficult for dialysis unit staffers to handle the situation. The dialysis is conducted for number of kidney related issues including diabetes miletus, untreated high blood pressure, renal stones and kidney failures due to pregnancy.

Exchange of hot words between attendants of patients and hospital staff are a common scene at dialysis unit due to shortage of dialysis machines. When contacted, Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Head of Nephrology Department Dr Ghulam Abbas said that a new dialysis unit was under construction next to the nephrology ward, for which, the Health Department has pledged 15 dialysis machines, besides philanthropists of Multan would contribute 10 machines to it. He hoped that with the addition, the shortage of machines would be met soon. He stated that a philanthropist had donated two machines for unit recently.

Ten uplift projects: The Buildings Department would start executing 10 development projects, including seven health facilities up-gradation, in the city from next week at a cost of Rs 30.228 million, officials said on Sunday.

Tender process for all these schemes was completed last week at Commissioner’s Office under the supervision of tender opening committee (ToC) comprising Director Architecture Makhdoom Azhar, representative of commissioner’s Office Muhammad Arfa, SE Buildings Iftikhar Ahmad, XEN Buildings Haider Ali and Head Clerk Malik Arif. Officials said that 14 schemes were on the agenda, however, tenders of four of them were cancelled due to issues related to estimated cost and these would be taken up later.

The schemes included construction of five lecture theatres at Nishtar Medical University and installation and commissioning of a 13-person capacity lift at Nishtar Hospital and these would be completed at a cost of Rs 10.5 million.