Mon Nov 19, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 19, 2018
Soldier martyred in South Waziristan firing

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
November 19, 2018

WANA: A soldier from the Bhittani Scouts of the paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC) was martyred and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident at Pamna area in subdivision in Ladha in South Waziristan tribal district on Sunday, official sources said. The sources said the personnel of the 244 Wing of the Bhittani Scouts were patrolling the area when militants attacked them. Lance Naik Bakhtawar Jan Mangal was martyred while sepoy Haider Zaman and sepoy Akmal were injured in the attack. The injured were rushed to the hospital and were said to be stable. The funeral prayer for the martyred soldier was offered at the sports stadium in Makeen. Inspector General Frontier Corps Major General Abid Latif, 55 Brigade Commandant Brigadier Wahid, deputy commandant, commanding officer and others attended funeral prayer. The body was sent to the Kurram district for burial.

