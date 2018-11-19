Fawad should worry about Imran: PPP

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Asif Zardari’s spokesperson Amir Fida Parach on Sunday said Information Minister Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry should worry about his leader Imran Khan. Speaking to a private TV, Fawad Chaudhry had said that Zardari should leave his palace and find out how unpopular he is among the public. Paracha said anti-democratic elements do not like Zardari. Imran Khan not only takes U-turns but also changes colours like a chameleon, he said. The government’s 100 days are based on 100 lies, he added. The spokesperson further said Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan has been served a No Objection Certificate for hiding corruption.
