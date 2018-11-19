Govt to release Rs64m for juniper, chilgoza forests in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The government will shortly release an amount of Rs64 million for the revival of juniper (living fossils) and chilgoza (Pinus Gerardana) forests in Balochistan.

The Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change was informed that the allocation had been made and would be released in next few days for these forests. It was told that the present government was chalking out a plan for improving the condition of forests and a programme had already been started.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Amin Aslam told the committee that the major reason for degradation of these forests was fuel wood and grazing rights of local communities due to which natural regeneration was badly affected. The committee’s report was presented in the Senate on Friday. Senator Sitara Ayaz heads the committee.

Known as living fossils of Ziarat, juniper forests are also found in Zarghoon mount and some other mountainous areas of Balochistan and known for being the second largest juniper forest in the world, which covers an area of about 999.60 hectares.

Juniper trees (Juniperus macropoda) have a slow growth rate and estimates put the age of mature trees at 5,000 to 7,000 years earning them the title of living fossils. The United Nations has included this forest in the world heritage list.

Senator Sana Jamali had raised the issue on the floor of the House and it was taken up by the committee. She had explained that juniper forest area had significant importance for being a national heritage for Pakistan. She also highlighted medicinal importance of juniper and said that these forests had been declared Biosphere Reserve under Unesco Man and Biosphere programme.

This is the second biosphere reserve in Pakistan with the first one being the Lal Sohanara National Park in Bahawalpur, recognised internationally under Unesco's MAB programme. Ziarat is also famous for Ziarat residency where Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah lived his last days of life.

The adviser assured the committee that expeditious measures would be taken in coordination with the provincial government to address the issue of juniper forests and the outcome of the ministry’s efforts would be duly shared with the committee.