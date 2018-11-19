More than 400 hurt in French fuel price protests

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Paris: More than 400 people were hurt, 14 seriously, in a day and night of “yellow vest” protests over rising fuel price hikes around France that claimed one life, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on Sunday. Protesters blocked roads to express their anger at a series of hikes in petrol tax.
