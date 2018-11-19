Tableeghi Jamaat Ameer Abdul Wahab passes away

LAHORE: The third ameer of Tableeghi Jamaat Pakistan, Haji Abdul Wahab who died on Sunday, was laid to rest in Raiwind beside Maulana Muhammad Jamshed.

The funeral prayer, attended by by tens of thousands of people, was led by his deputy, Maulana Nazrur Rehman, who is also being tipped as his successor and fourth ameer of Tableeghi Jamaat. The funeral was attended by noted religious scholars coming from all over the country and those guests from other countries who had attended the last week’s annual congregation at Raiwind but had stayed back for consultations with other scholars. A large number of people coming from other parts of the country could not reach in time for the funerals due to traffic jams on all sides of Raiwind.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, his son Rasikh Elahi, Punjab Minister Hafiz Ammar, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Jamaat-e-Islami acting ameer Hafiz Idrees, JI naib ameer Dr Farid Paracha, Jamia Ashrafia principal Hafiz Fazle Raheem, Maulana Tariq Jameel, Maulana Jameel Ahmad, and tens of thousands of followers, preachers, and students of Tableeghi Jamaat attended the funeral. Due to unusual rush and large attendance, the funeral prayers were delayed many times.

Before the prayers began and after the assembling of mourners, the Will of Haji Abdul Wahab was also read out to those present at the moment. He wrote his Will in December 2015 when he fell seriously ill, and with the instructions that it should be released after his death. But he survived that illness. The gist of the Will was his instructions to all those who loved and followed him that they should devote their thoughts, vision, capabilities and time to the path of Allah. The Will also contained the guidelines and advices to the heads and managers of 53 departments of Raiwind Markaz for the better management and promotion of preaching activities in the country and world over.

The Tableeghi Jamaat is a global movement with a primary purpose of encouraging Muslims everywhere to be more religiously observant with an emphasis on reformation. It has no political or divisive objectives. It currently operates in roughly 150 to 200 countries around the world.

According to Wikipedia, the Tableeghi Jamaat is thought to be one of the world’s largest religious movements involving millions of people, the majority living in South Asia. The movement was started in 1927 by Muhammad Ilyas al-Kandhlavi in India in accordance to the teachings and practices that took place in The Prophet's (SAW) Masjaid (Masjid-e-Nabvi) and Ashabus Suffah.

The founder of Tableeghi Jamaat, wanted to create a movement that would enjoin good and forbid evil as the Qur'an decreed as his teacher Rasheed Ahmad Gangohi dreamed of doing. The inspiration for this came during his second pilgrimage to Makkah in 1926.

Muhammad Ilyas abandoned his teaching post at Madrasah Mazahir Uloom in Saharanpur and became a missionary for reforming Muslims. He relocated to Nizamuddin near Delhi where this movement was formally launched in 1926 or 1927.

Pew Research Center says citing teachings of the Tableeghi Jamaat, the reformation of society is achieved through personal spiritual renewal. To this end, the group encourages its followers to undertake short-term preaching missions to reinforce the religious norms and practices that underpin a moral society. These missions typically last from a few days to a few months.

The movement largely comprises of small groups of preachers – usually no more than 10 per group – who travel, live together and observe strict regimens relating to dress and their action. When these groups of lay preachers arrive in a new area, they reach out to Muslims of all social strata in an effort to remind them of the core teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and encourage them to attend mosque prayers and listen to sermons.

Death of Haji Abdul Wahab was widely condoled by religious scholars and leaders from all schools of thought, who termed it a great loss for Muslims not only in Pakistan but the world over. The leaders from all schools of thought praised him as highly revered, humble and soft spoken person who led all his life in the line of the mission of Allah’s messengers for the propagations of His divine message.

APP adds from Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed deep grief over the demise of Ameer of Tableeghi Jamaat Haji Abdul Wahab.

In a statement, the president said the services of late Haji Abdul Wahab for Islam would be remembered forever. In a statement issued by PM Office, the prime minister, who is in UAE on day-long visit, said late Haji Abdul Wahab would be remembered as a religious scholar and for his services for Islam.

He prayed for peace of the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude. The CJP extended heartfelt condolences to the grieved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to shower His blessings upon departed soul and give patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is accompanying the prime minister in day-long visit to UAE, prayed for peace of the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.