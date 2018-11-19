close
Mon Nov 19, 2018
AFP
November 19, 2018
Zambia eliminated from Cup of Nations

Sports

AFP
November 19, 2018

Share

JOHANNESBURG: Former champions Zambia were eliminated from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying competition after a 1-0 away loss to Mozambique in Group K Sunday. Albania-based Reginaldo Faife kept Mozambican hopes alive of a top-two finish and a place at the finals in Cameroon by scoring the only goal after 63 minutes in Maputo.

Guinea-Bissau and Namibia have eight points each after a 0-0 draw in Windhoek on Saturday, Mozambique seven and Zambia four with one matchday to come next March.Defeat was a huge blow for Belgian-born Zambia coach Sven Vandenbroeck, who was hired when local Wedson Nyirenda resigned after the opening round to join a South African club.

Vandenbroeck has won one match, drawn one and lost two in the Cup of Nations since his first appointment as a national team head coach. He assisted compatriot and Cameroon coach Hugo Broos when the central African country surprisingly won the 2017 Cup of Nations in Gabon.

