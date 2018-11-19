close
Mon Nov 19, 2018
Agencies
November 19, 2018
NZ girls score consolation win

Sports

A
Agencies
November 19, 2018

GUYANA: Leigh Kasperek snared three scalps while Sophie Devine composed an aggressive fifty to power New Zealand Women to a consolation eight-wicket victory against Ireland Women in Guyana in the Women’s World T20 2018. New Zealand chased down the target of 80 in just the eighth over.

Ireland Women, who opted to bat, didn’t have a good start, sliding to 30 for 3. Cecelia Joyce and Isobel Joyce - the two veteran cricketers - could add just one run between them.

Gaby Lewis, the No.3 batter, compiled a useful 39 and tried to hold the innings together. However, she didn’t get much support, capsulised by the point that only two other batters were able to cross the double-digit mark.

Eventually, Ireland ended up with 79 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs. Kasperek, the off spinner, returned impressive figures of 3 for 17. Lea Tahuhu and Amelia Kerr shared two spoils each. In pursuit of a modest target, Devine played an array of shots to reach her fifty in a mere 21 balls. By the time Devine fell to Laura Delany in the sixth over, New Zealand needed just 11 more runs for a victory.

Brief scores: Ireland Women 79/9 in 20 overs (Gaby Lewis 39; Leigh Kasperek 3-19) lost to New Zealand Women 81/2 in 7.3 overs (Sophie Devinee 51*; Laura Delany 1-3) by 8 wickets.

