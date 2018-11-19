Abdullah Princess claims Children Day Cup

LAHORE: Abdullah Princess, Licence to Kill and Al Akber were the winners of the three featured races of the day held at Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

Abdullah Princess claimed the Children Day Cup, Licence to Kill was the new pony on the horizon when it won the Sheikh Saijad Hassan Memorial Naunehal Cup and Al Akber came up to its billing by winning the Arbab Nur Muhammad Khan Memorial Cup.

In the conflict plate races, the winners were Anmole One, Chota Sayeen, Gambler Boy, Helena and Mitwa.

Results: First race winner Anmole One, second Amir’s Love and third She Is Rawal.

Second race winner Chota Sayeen, second Sweet Sania and third Silent Warrior,

Third race winner Gambler Boy, second Desert Rain and third Golden Pound.

Fourth race winner Helena, second Miss Ravi Road and third Neeli the Great.

Fifth race Children Day Cup winner Abdullah Princess, second Moon Soon and third Nannok.

Sixth race Sheikh Saijad Hassan Memorial Naunehal Cup winner Licence to Kill, second Sara Jamoor and third Princess Anabia.

Seventh race Arbab Nur Khan Memorial Cup winner Al Akber, second Gondal Prince and third Danza.

Eighth race winner Mitwa, second Last Dance and third Alize’s Star.