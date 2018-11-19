Dovizioso wins rain-hit Valencia GP

VALENCIA, Spain: Italy’s Andrea Dovizioso won the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday, as 13 riders failed to finish a chaotic rain-lashed race.

Ducati’s Dovizioso was well ahead of second placed Suzuki rider Alex Rins with another Spaniard Pol Espargaro third in a race halted for around 30 minutes due to the rain.World champion Marc Marquez pulled out after going over his handlebars at an early corner following a spectacular high-speed loss of control.

Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi was another high-profile faller, his late exit from second position allowing Espargaro and KTM to clinch a place on the podium for the first time in the premier class.