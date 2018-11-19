Teen driver fractures spine in Macau GP horror crash

HONG KONG: A 17-year-old female teenage driver suffered a fractured spine when her car flew off the track in a horrifying crash at the Formula Three Macau Grand Prix on Sunday.

Van Amersfoort Racing’s Sophia Floersch was conscious and stable after the smash when her car became airborne and hurtled into a marshals and photographers’ area. Japanese driver Sho Tsuboi, two photographers and a marshal were also taken to hospital. “All were conscious during transit to the hospital and are now receiving medical treatment. Further updates will be provided as soon as possible,” said the Macau Grand Prix Organising Committee in a statement cited by multiple sources, including the South China Morning Post and shared on Twitter by Italy’s Prema Powerteam. Dramatic footage captured gasps from the crowd as Floersch’s machine flew through the air and into safety netting at the Guia Circuit’s Lisboa bend, a sharp right-hander. The German teenager, running 16th, lost control in a contact down the straight, launched off a kerb and bounced off Tsuboi’s TOM’s Racing car.