Okuhara wins HK Open title

HONG KONG: Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara said her triumph over a determined Ratchanok Intanon in Sunday’s Hong Kong Open final is a massive confidence boost ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.Both players were hungry for the win, drawing level 13 times in the second game before the sixth-ranked Okuhara beat the Thai, a former world champion, 21-19, 24-22 in 64 minutes.

Okuhara went on to say that she would spend the next year working to secure her place at next year’s Olympics alongside world number two Akane Yamaguchi, who Intanon beat in three games in the quarter-finals.

Sunday was Okuhara’s last game of the tournament before next month’s World Tour finals in China. Intanon had won four of their previous five match-ups and the respect between the players were palpable, with both sharing a long embrace in her opponent’s court at the end of play.