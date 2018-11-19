Alyssa in doubt for semis clash

GUYANA: Alyssa Healy, the Australian wicketkeeper, who was laid low by a mild concussion after a collision with teammate Megan Schutt during the Women’s World T20 match against India in Guyana, is in doubt for her side’s semifinal game to be played on November 22nd in Antigua.

During the 19th over of India’s innings, Healy and Schutt, the bowler, attempted to take a skier to dismiss Arundhati Reddy, but in the process of taking the catch, Healy’s head hit her teammate’s shoulder and she immediately fell to the ground. Healy appeared dazed after the collision and received attention from the physio. She was also forced to leave the field and didn’t take part for the rest of the match. Beth Mooney, her opening partner, took over the wicketkeeping duties.

Meg Lanning, the Australian skipper, later revealed that she was suffering from a mild concussion. “She’s got a mild concussion,” Lanning said after the match. “So obviously we’ll treat that carefully and monitor that over the next few days. But hopefully she’s all right for us come semi-finals time. With scores of 48, 56 not out and 53 in the first three matches of the tournament, Healy has been in prime form in the ongoing World T20.