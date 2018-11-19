Ahmed annexes CNS Amateur Golf title

LAHORE: Classified as God-gifted Ahmed Baig transcript his success on the golf field by winning the 8th Chief of Naval Staff Amateur Golf Championship yet again here at the Defence Raya Golf Course on Sunday.

Ahmed was successful in intimidating his fellow competitors and after curbing their challenge, carved out a triumph for himself through incredible excellence.A victory of this prestige and honor and lucrative in terms of the prize on offer is not something new for him but in the process he does leave behind many champions in disarray and anguish. And the most affected one was his golfing mate Zohaib Asif from DHA, Karachi who had to concede the title without offering any resistance. Not that Zohaib played poorly, it was the awesome form displayed by Ahmed Baig that made him fearsome and a golfer of might.

During the three rounds, Ahmed had a score of 65 on the first day, a national record breaking 60 on the second day and again a 66 on the final day. The aggregate adds up to 191, twenty five under par, a score that reflects perfection of the level once shown by the world renowned Tiger Woods during his hey days and also visible was command in application of golfing skills that any world class champion would love to emulate. And for the national golfing body, Pakistan Golf Federation, they must immediately induct him as a golf professional without subjecting him to qualifying tests.

At the start of the final round on Sunday, Ahmed Baig was too far ahead of his competitors and even a modest round would have been sufficient to ensure victory, but this youngster started to compete against himself and fashioned out shots and putting strokes that fetched a most impressive under par round of 66. Birdies came where ever he so wished and totalled seven and then the regulation pars were carded on ten holes.

Another significant feature is that he had only one bogie on the closing 18th hole where he suffered as he attempted to hit a two on shot on the par 5, closing hole and landed in the water. During the course of the three days Ahmed Baig had 26 birdies which again is a record for any golf championship in Pakistan.

For this glorified performance Ahmed picks up the CNS Title and a five marla plot in Islamabad made possible by the Pakistan Navy Organisation and a sponsor.Other positions in gross section were attained by Zohaib Asif of Islamabad who ended up as the runners up with a gross aggregate score of 219. Third position went to Zunair Aleem Khan (Defence Raya). His score was 220. Fourth gross was fetched by Ashiq Hussain (Multan), the score being 223.

In the race for honors in net category, Mohsen Zafar (Gymkhana) won the first net prize with a score of net 215. Net second was won by Dr Aleem ur Rehman, (Gymkhana) the score being 214 net. Umair Butt (Royal Palm) claimed the third net and his score was 215.

Other results; Ladies; 3rd net, Ghazala Yasmin (Garrison); 2nd net Zaib un Nisa (Royal Palm);1st net Ana James Gill (Royal Palm); 3rd gross Hamna Amjad (PAF, Skyview); 2nd gross Rimsha Ijaz Khan (Defence Raya); 1st gross; Parkha Ijaz Khan (Defence Raya); Senior Amateurs; 3rd net, Zafar Iqbal (Defence Raya); 2nd net, Dr Hamid Awan (Gymkhana); 1st net, Dr Tashbeeb Gulzar (Royal Palm); 3rd gross; Tariq Mehmood (Garrison); 2nd gross, Mian Nusrat Wasim (Defence Raya); 1st gross, Col M. Shafi (Garrison); Invitational; 3rd net; Taimur Abbasi (Defence Raya); 2nd net; Yasir (Raya); 1st netRear Admiral Ahmed Saeed (Navy) ; 3rd gross, Col Zaheer Dawood (Defence Raya); 2nd gross, Maj Haroon Shafiq (Defence Raya); 1st net, Murad A. Khan (Defence Raya).

Nearest to the pin winner was Syed Yasser Akber and longest drive was hit by Brig Haroon Malik.The prizes were distributed by Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat, Vice Chief of Naval Staff in the presence of Rear Admiral Naveed Ahmed Rizvi and Commodore Naimatullah, Station Commander, Pakistan Navy. Commodore Naimatullah stated that this championship will continue to be held with the support of sponsors.