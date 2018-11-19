Three die in Karak road accidents

KARAK: Three persons were killed and five others sustained injuries in separate road accidents here on Sunday.

A speeding truck hit a rickshaw carrying six cricket players on the Indus Highway near the Jail Chowk. All the six were injured and rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, Karak, where one of them, Hashim Khan, succumbed to his injuries.

The other five injured, Wali Hassan, Khan Wali, Muhammad Najid, Muhammad Humayun and Muhammad Faizan, were referred to a hospital in Peshawar where their condition was stated to be critical.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the injured players held a protest against the non-availability of doctors and other facilities at the hospital. One of the relatives of the injured, Salahuddin Khattak, who is also a general councillor, condemned the absence of doctors and unavailability of the facility in the local hospital.

He claimed that only one doctor and one nurse were available in the emergency section.The relative demanded the prime minister and district administration to provide doctors and facilities to the hospital.

He added that it was the lone big hospital near Indus Highway from Kohat up to Dera Ismail Khan and accidents were taking place on Indus Highway frequently, resulting in casualties. In the second accident, two motorcyclists, Muhammad Saleh and Abdullah Khan, died on the spot when their motorcycle plunged into a ravine on the Indus Highway near Amberi Killay due to overspeeding.The local people shifted the bodies to Karak hospital, which were later handed over to relatives after an autopsy.