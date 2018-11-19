14 outlaws arrested

Islamabad : Ramana Police Station has recovered 530 cans of beer and 100 wine bottles during a raid at a house in Sector G-11 while 14 outlaws were also held from various areas of the city, the police spokesman said.

Following the directions of IGP (Islamabad) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and SSP (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

Owing these efforts, a team led by SP (Saddar) Umer Khan including DSP Shalimar Circle Abdul Razzaq and SHO Ramana Police Station Inspector Jamshed Khan raided the house of notorious bootlegger, Malik Al-Tamash, in Sector G-11. The police team recovered 530 cans of beer, 100 wine bottles and also arrested a person, Haibet Khan besides impounding a vehicle used for supply of wine. Another accused Akhtar was also arrested by Ramana Police for having 250 grams heroin.

Meanwhile, Kohsar Police arrested Irfan Masih for having 360 grams hashish. Bhara Kau Police arrested Owais for possessing 1.070 kilogram hashish and Shahid Iqbal for having 20 litres liquor.

Margallah Police arrested Kaleem Salamat and recovered 18 cans of beer from him while Karachi Company Police nabbed Raza for possessing 420 grams hashish.

Crime Investigation Agency of Islamabad police nabbed Farhad for having 30 bore pistol while Industrial Area Police nabbed Saud besides recovery of 51 wine bottles from him. Sabzi Mandi Police nabbed Nur Khan for having 450 grams hashish while Khana Police held Hasnain for possessing pistol.

Nilore police arrested Ali Shah and recovered 262 grams hashish while Tarnol Police recovered a stolen car (LOD-4336) from Azhar. Sihala Police nabbed Sohrab and Abdullah for their alleged involvement in a theft case.

SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities. He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and informed police for taking action against them.