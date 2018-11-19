Azeri female drug peddler, human smuggler arrested

Islamabad: The Islamabad Secretariat Police have arrested a female national of Azerbaijan for her alleged involvement in drug peddling and human smuggling, police said.

According to details, a team of Secretariat police stopped a female during patrolling in the area and asked her for checking by a lady police constable. Police recovered 1050 gram heroin from her purse and later she was identified as Abivia Solmaz, a national of Azerbaijan.

During preliminary investigation, it came to know that she was wanted by Interpol France and was also found involved in human smuggling. Her visa has also expired in April while further investigation is underway from her.