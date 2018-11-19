Unpaid temps threaten duty boycott yet again

Islamabad: The daily-wage teachers working at the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) schools and colleges in the Islamabad Capital Territory have threatened to boycott duty yet again against the non-payment of salary.

They've not been paid Rs14,000 monthly salary for the past six months. "Salary hasn't been paid to us since June 2018. Ironically, neither the new PTI government nor the FDE is showing any interest or urgency in ensuring the payment of our dues," a daily-wage teacher said.

A member of the Young Teachers Association representing these temps warned that that was the final notice for all concerned to pay salary to daily wagers. "If salary isn't paid without delay, we will be left with no option but to resume boycott of classes and colleges. We won't teach for free," he told 'The News'. The teacher said the authorities had assured temps of the early dues payment, regular salary payment, and regular jobs many times but the promise remained unfulfilled so far. He said the daily wagers were distressed by financial problems caused by non-payment of salary.

Employed by the FDE for around nine years, the daily-wage teachers of the FDE schools and colleges have long been demanding either posting to the vacant positions and creation of new posts for the rest, increase in the monthly salary of daily-wage teachers from current Rs14,000 to Rs30,000 in line with their contemporaries in Punjab and that of non-teaching staff members reasonably, or offering of job contract to daily wagers without the condition of selection on open merit and once that contract expires, permanent joining be given to their respective posts.