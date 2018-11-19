10 drug peddlers arrestednear educational institutes

LAHORE: Lahore police arrested 10 drugs peddlers from around educational institutes in the ongoing month and seized a huge quantity of drugs and liquor.

SSP Operations Mustansir Feroze said 5 kg charas, 50 bottles of wine, ice cocaine and other sedatives were seized from the custody of the arrested accused. They were arrested from outside MAO College, private university, Dial Singh College, Central Model School and other colleges when they were selling drugs to students.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) registered 2,087 cases on charges of rash drivers, possession of illegal arms and others in October.

In October, PHP arrested 234 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 76 court absconders. PHP teams help 17,042 travellers and reunited 63 missing children with their parents. They gave first aid to 332 injured people. They impounded 66,326 motorcycles for not having documents or using fake number plates.

The police seized nine illegal Kalashnikovs, 12 riffles, 42 carbines/guns, 202 pistols, 10,400 litter liquor, 86,401 gram chars and 1,420 gram heroin. The PHP Traffic Management posts issued 14,954 tickets entailing fine of Rs over Rs 6.7 to traffic violators. The department organised two different courses. Under the Green Highway drive, 156,160 saplings were planted and their survival rate was 40 per cent. The police removed 2,148 temporary encroachments.

Traffic arrangements: The city traffic police maintained the flow of traffic following a comprehensive plan on the funeral of Haji Abdul Wahab, ameer Tableeghi Jamaat, on Sunday. Hundreds and thousands of citizens and Wahab’s followers gathered in Tableeghi Centre in Raiwind and offered funeral prayers. At least 300 traffic wardens, 20 inspectors and fives DSPs were deputed at and around the Markaz under the supervision of two SPs.

The chief traffic officer (CTO) led the team in the morning. He deputed 38 patrolling officers and fork lifters to stop wrong parking. The wardens were deputed from Thokar Chowk to venue of funeral prayers. The route for emergency vehicles was kept clear. The vehicles of the participants were routed to motorway through Ring Road. Meanwhile, Lahore police also made foolproof security arrangements with the deployment of cops and checking the participants. The officers of Lahore police also expressed their grief over the demise of Haji Abul Wahab.