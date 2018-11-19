‘Picasso’ stolen in Rotterdam possibly found in Romania

Bucharest: One of seven paintings stolen six years ago from a museum in The Netherlands as part of a spectacular art heist may have been found in Romania, the public prosector in Bucharest said Sunday. Seven masterpieces by Picasso, Monet, Gauguin, and Lucian Freud were stolen from the Kunsthal Museum in Rotterdam in 2012 in a raid that lasted only three minutes. Dutch media at the time called it “the theft of the century”. Public prosecutor Augustin Lazar confirmed to AFP that Romanian authorities were in possession of a painting that “might be” one of those stolen from the Kunsthal Museum, adding it needs to be further examined. Sources told AFP that experts are checking if the canvas is Picasso’s “Harlequin Head”.