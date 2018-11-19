close
Mon Nov 19, 2018
AFP
November 19, 2018
Trump says doesn’t want to hear suffering Khashoggi tape

World

AFP
November 19, 2018

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump says he has been fully briefed on an audio recording of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder but does not want to listen to it himself. “Because it’s a suffering tape. It’s a terrible tape,” he said in an interview with “Fox News Sunday.” “It was very violent, very vicious and terrible.” The CIA has reportedly concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman ordered Khashoggi’s assassination in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul October 2. But the State Department has called those reports “inaccurate,” and Trump on Saturday told reporters that the US would release “a very full report” on the matter as early as Monday.

