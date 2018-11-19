Looters plunder Albania’s sunken treasures

VLORA, Albania: Albania’s long underexplored coastal waters have become a hotspot for treasure hunters scooping up ancient pottery, sunken ship parts and other shell-encrusted relics that have lain on the seabed for centuries.

The 450-kilometre (280-mile) coastline, which is lapped by the Adriatic and Ionian seas, was off-limits under the communist regime which ruled the Balkan state until 1990, with orders to shoot anyone caught diving without authorisation. But today its waters are open, luring archaeologists but also looters eager to plumb the new territory and sell their finds on the art and metals markets.

“Much of this wealth resting at the depth of 20-30 metres (66-99 feet) is easily accessible without any special equipment and has almost completely disappeared without a trace,” said Albanian archaeologist and art historian Neritan Ceka, among those calling for urgent measures to protect the underwater heritage. While diving at the beginning of the 1980s — under communism, archaeologists and soldiers were permitted — he was one of the first to see for himself the seabed treasures, he said.