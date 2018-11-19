Macron urges European revival to prevent global ‘chaos’

BERLIN: French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday in Berlin that Europe must grow stronger and more sovereign in order to fulfil its duty of preventing “chaos” in global affairs.

“Europe, and within it the Franco-German couple, have the obligation not to let the world slip into chaos and to guide it on the road to peace,” Macron told the German parliament. “That’s why Europe must be stronger... and win more sovereignty,” he said.

Macron said it was Europe that led the push for green energy and against climate change and which was now pursuing a multilateral approach in trade, security, migration and environmental policy.

Addressing the Bundestag, Macron called for greater European unity and self-confidence in order to meet future challenges. He said Europe must not “become a plaything of great powers, must assume greater responsibility for its security and its defence, and must not accept a subordinate role in world politics”. Macron called on Sunday for Germany and France to dig deeper as allies in their bid to spearhead a more united Europe, including by overcoming lingering scepticism on issues such as a euro zone budget. Macron has long championed a vision for a more integrated euro zone, including through a joint budget.

With European Parliament elections looming next May, the French president has also urged pro-EU forces to rally and take concrete policy steps in a bid to fend off anti-immigrant, nationalist parties on the rise in several member states. In a speech to the German lower house of parliament on Sunday at an event honoring war victims, Macron said the onus was on France and Germany to pursue those efforts. “This new phase can be scary as we will have to share, pool together our decision-making, our policies on foreign affairs, migration and development, an increasing part of our budgets and even fiscal resources, build a common defense strategy,” Macron said at the Bundestag. “We have to overcome our taboos and overcome our habits.”