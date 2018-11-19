PSCC win Inter-Cadet Colleges Sports Championship

M Waqar Bhatti

KARACHI: Pakistan Steel Cadet College (PSCC) Karachi won the 17th All Sindh Inter-Cadet College Sports Championship with their cadets bagging 10 gold medals.

Besides PSCC, teams from cadet colleges at Sanghar, Larkana, Ghotki and Pannu Aqil participated in the championship, which was held at Sanghar from November 7-16. PSCC bagged gold medals in basketball, cricket, athletics, football, badminton, volleyball, hockey, table tennis, and squash. Six PSCC athletes were declared the best players in their respective disciplines.

Cadet College Sanghar (CCS) stood second with their students securing four gold medals. Cadet colleges Larkana, Ghotki and Pannu Aqil failed to impress during the championship. CCS Principal Captain Ashraf Bhatti congratulated the athletes and officials of PSCC and said he expected cadets from other institutions to learn from PSCC.

Appreciating their fitness and expertise in different sports, he said he was surprised to see their talent. He said he expected many of the cadets to represent the country at the international level.

He asked the cadets to work hard and prepare for the next championship, saying all facilities would be provided to them. PSCC Principal Prof Abdur Rahman Jiskani felicitated the gold medalists and asked them to continue hard work.

He said cadet colleges were institutions of high repute, which provided not only the best education to their students but also sports facilities to make them physically and mentally stronger. He said cadets from other colleges also worked hard but they need to keep working hard for better results. Later, Prof Jiskani and Captain Bhatti awarded gold medals, shields and prizes to the winning teams and players.