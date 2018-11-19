close
Mon Nov 19, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 19, 2018
Advertisement

‘Picasso’ stolen in Rotterdam possibly found in Romania

World

AFP
November 19, 2018

Share

BUCHAREST: One of seven paintings stolen six years ago from a museum in The Netherlands as part of a spectacular art heist may have been found in Romania, the public prosector in Bucharest said on Sunday.

Seven masterpieces by Picasso, Monet, Gauguin, and Lucian Freud were stolen from the Kunsthal Museum in Rotterdam in 2012 in a raid that lasted only three minutes. Dutch media at the time called it "the theft of the century".

Public prosecutor Augustin Lazar confirmed to AFP that Romanian authorities were in possession of a painting that "might be" one of those stolen from the Kunsthal Museum, adding it needs to be further examined.

Sources told AFP that experts are checking if the canvas is Picasso’s "Harlequin Head". A Dutch foreign affairs ministry spokesperson said the painting’s "authenticity must now be established". Four Romanians were jailed for the heist in 2014, and ordered to pay 18 million euros to the paintings’ insurers.

One of the group, Olga Dogaru, told investigators she had burned the paintings in her stove in the sleepy village of Carcaliu in eastern Romania in a bid to protect her son, Radu, when he could not sell them.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World