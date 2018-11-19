close
Mon Nov 19, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 19, 2018
Advertisement

Govt urged to bring Samiul Haq’s killers to justice

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 19, 2018

Share

CHARSADDA: Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat head Muhammad Ahmad Ludhianvi on Sunday asked the government to bring to justice the perpetrators behind the assassination of Maulana Samiul Haq.

Speaking at a seminar at Jamia Mehmoodia Turangzai here, he said the assassination of the Maulana was an irreparable loss. Mufti Najibullah Farooqi, Abdul Waheed Jalali, Maulana Haqnawaz Durrani and others also addressed the gathering.

He said Maulana Samiul Haq spent his entire life spreading the message of Islam and working for the restoration of peace. Ahmad Ludhianvi asked the government and the law-enforcement agencies to bring the culprits to justice and award them exemplary punishment. He maintained that the Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat did not believe in fomenting violence and rather worked to promote harmony and cohesion in the society.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan