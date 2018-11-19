Govt urged to bring Samiul Haq’s killers to justice

CHARSADDA: Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat head Muhammad Ahmad Ludhianvi on Sunday asked the government to bring to justice the perpetrators behind the assassination of Maulana Samiul Haq.

Speaking at a seminar at Jamia Mehmoodia Turangzai here, he said the assassination of the Maulana was an irreparable loss. Mufti Najibullah Farooqi, Abdul Waheed Jalali, Maulana Haqnawaz Durrani and others also addressed the gathering.

He said Maulana Samiul Haq spent his entire life spreading the message of Islam and working for the restoration of peace. Ahmad Ludhianvi asked the government and the law-enforcement agencies to bring the culprits to justice and award them exemplary punishment. He maintained that the Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat did not believe in fomenting violence and rather worked to promote harmony and cohesion in the society.