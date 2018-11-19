Traffic, security arrangements on Abdul Wahab’s funeral

LAHORE: The city traffic police maintained the flow of traffic following a comprehensive plan on the funeral of Haji Abdul Wahab, ameer Tableeghi Jamaat, on Sunday. Hundreds and thousands of citizens and Wahab’s followers gathered in Tableeghi Centre in Raiwind and offered funeral prayers. At least 300 traffic wardens, 20 inspectors and fives DSPs were deputed at and around the Markaz under the supervision of two SPs. The chief traffic officer (CTO) led the team in the morning. He deputed 38 patrolling officers and fork lifters to stop wrong parking. The wardens were deputed from Thokar Chowk to venue of funeral prayers. The route for emergency vehicles was kept clear. The vehicles of the participants were routed to motorway through Ring Road.