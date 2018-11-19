PTI will set new record of progress, says Aleem

LAHORE: Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said, ‘we do remember the promises done with the masses and journey in the right direction has already started’.

He expressed this while addressing the party workers and delegation of citizens at Public Secretariat. He said with the blessings of Allah Almighty, ‘we will progress tremendously and set a new record that will benefit the commoners of society’. He claimed that revolutionary progress will be seen in all departments under the leadership of Imran Khan for which priorities have been set in 100 Days Plan which is now at final stages. He mentioned that the basic facilities of life are the right of every citizen and no delay will be taken in this very thing.

The minister said that the party who ruled Punjab for ten years consecutively actually progressed in a reverse fashion and even snatched the basic facility of clean drinking water from people.

No addition of any new hospital or educational institute is brought, in fact, already built Mian Mir Hospital did not get functional because of political reasons. He said he now has directed health department to immediately move forward and make Mian Mir Hospital fully functional. He asked citizens to not only use their rights but also fulfill their duties towards national objectives also.

Aleem Khan was told about the issues of different areas of constituency of NA 129, PP 157 & 158. He said that coordinators have already been appointed for the departments of Wasa, sui gas, LDA, PHA and Waste Management in public secretariat. He claimed that the computerised record of all the complaints and applications are being maintained as well and those officers who failed to resolve the issues will be held accountable as well. He also gave instructions to organise Mehfil Milad and celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) at a huge level.