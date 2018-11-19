Couple shot dead, daughter injured in Sohrab Goth over ‘enmity’

A couple was shot dead on Sunday and their daughter critically wounded in the Sohrab Goth area over an old enmity. The murdered couple was identified as 45-year-old Zameer Ahmed, son of Yousaf, and his wife 40-year-old Bagh Gul. Their injured daughter was identified as Somar.

The incident took place inside the victims’ house in Lasi Goth within the limits of the Sohrab Goth police station. Police officials said the deceased were shot multiple times and they died on the spot. The bodies and injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

According to the police, the incident took place when at least three armed men entered the house and opened fire on the victims. The police suspect that the killings were a result of an old enmity as some relatives of the victims in Naushehro Feroz were hostile to them. No case of the incident had been registered till the filing of this story.

Two boys killed

Two minors were killed and another wounded in a road accident in Surjani Town. Police officials said the accident took place near Abdullah Morr within the limits of the Surjani Town police station when a speedy dumper hit a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of two boys on the spot and critical injuries to one.

The deceased were identified as 15-year-old Abdul Harmain, son of Asif, and 12-year-old Ovais, son of Yasin, who were residents of Surjani Town Sector 7C. They were shifted along with the injured to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

Upon receiving the information, police officials reached the site of the accident to carry out investigations. According to the police, the driver of the dumper truck was responsible for the accident who managed to flee the scene. A case has been registered and further investigations are under way.

Kite string kills boy

A five-year-old boy died in the Korangi area after a kite string slit his throat. Police officials said the incident took place on Ghaus Pak Road in Korangi No. 3½. The deceased boy was identified as Aliyan, son of Asif, who lived in the same area.

The boy was travelling with his father on a motorcycle when a kite string fell on him. According to the police, the child’s family did not allow medico-legal formalities and took away the body from a hospital. No case of the incident was registered till the filing of this story.

Elderly man dies in fire

An elderly man died in a fire that broke out at his house in Orangi Town while he was asleep. According to police officials, the incident took place at the deceased man’s house near Disco Morr in Orangi Town. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the family for burial.

Referring to initial investigations, police officials said the incident took place when the deceased was asleep at his home and his bed caught fire from a mosquito coil, resulting in his death. No case was registered as the fire occurred accidentally.

Youth electrocuted

A young man was electrocuted to death in Orangi Town. The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Mukhtiar, son of Ghulam Rasool. Police officials said he died on the spot when he received electric shocks near his house located in Orangi Town Sector 10 near Bhatti Hotel, within the limits of the Mominabad police station.

The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the family. The police officials said the deceased man’s family refused to register a case over the incident.