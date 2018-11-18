Democrat Abrams ends bid to become Georgia governor

WASHINGTON: Stacey Abrams, who aimed to become America’s first black governor, said Friday she will not win her race to lead the state of Georgia, as she sharply criticized her Republican rival and accused him of voter suppression.

“I acknowledge that former secretary of state Brian Kemp will be certified as the victor in the 2018 gubernatorial election,” she said 10 days after the midterm election which saw the governor’s race come down to the wire.

Out of nearly four million ballots cast, Kemp leads Abrams by 55,000 votes, about a single percentage point. The race was too close to call for days, and Abrams had taken legal action to try and get every vote counted.

In a speech to supporters she aimed a stinging rebuke at Kemp, saying he had been “deliberate and intentional in his actions” to suppress thousands of votes.

“To watch an elected official who claims to represent the people in the state baldly pin his hopes for election on suppression of the people’s right to vote has been truly appalling,” Abrams said.

“As a leader I should be stoic in my outrage and silent in my rebuke. But stoicism is a luxury, and silence is a weapon for those who would quiet the voices of the people,” she said.

“And I will not concede, because the erosion of our democracy is not right.”

Georgia’s election earned a national spotlight this year when Abrams won an upset in the Democratic primary, becoming the first black woman to be a major party’s nominee for governor.

Celebrities including TV icon Oprah Winfrey, singer John Legend and actor Will Ferrell lent star power to the Abrams campaign as she nipped at Kemp’s heels in the polls.