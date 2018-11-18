Aerobic Exercise and Diabetes

Diabetes mellitus is a chronic metabolic disorder characterized by an increase in the blood-glucose level resulting from a relative insulin deficiency or insulin resistance or both.

It is a common public health issue and is considered as one of the main intimidation to human health in the twenty-first century. It is one of the leading causes of intricacy of the illness, an increased risk of medical co-morbidities like fatigue, recent weight loss, severe restriction in mobility and strength and increased inclination to falls.

According to the second National Diabetes Survey of Pakistan conducted in 2016–2017, Overall weighted prevalence of diabetes was 26.3%, of which 19.2% had known diabetes, and 7.1% were newly diagnosed people with diabetes. Prevalence of diabetes in urban and rural areas was 28.3% and 25.3%, respectively.

Prevalence of pre-diabetes was 14.4% (15.5% in urban areas and 13.9% in rural areas). That shows sedentary life style and limited physical activity of the people living in urban area making them more vulnerable for diabetes. Obesity is one of the significant associated risk factors for diabetes.

Aerobic exercise is physical exercise of low to high intensity that depends primarily on the aerobic energy generating process. Aerobic means requiring free oxygen and refers to the use of oxygen to adequately meet energy demands during exercise via aerobic metabolism.

Generally light-to-moderate intensity activities are good for diabetic patients if performed regularly under the guidance and supervision of qualified physiotherapists.

Physical activity for persons with diabetes is essential for a better control of disease. Latest research show that participation in lifestyle modification program that includes regular physical activity should be the first line of defense against type II diabetes mellitus in development from a state of pre diabetes.

Both aerobic and anaerobic forms of physical activity have also various beneficial effects on metabolism in a number of tissues and organs, including skeletal muscle, adipose, liver, pancreas and even brain. Exercise may increase body’s response to intrinsic insulin, by stimulating multiple mechanisms resulting in good glycemic control. The American Diabetes Association states that simple lifestyle modification trials have been shown to be effective in preventing or delaying the onset of type II diabetes. To prevent type 2 diabetes and its complications, people should be physically active at least 30 minutes of regular, moderate-intensity activity on most days of the week. People with prediabetes can be taught physical activities to use their body weight as resistance. They can also use mechanical devices like machines. Major muscle groups of both the upper and lower extremities such as the quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, abdominals, biceps, triceps and forearms should be trained to build their girth and strength.

Physical activity guidelines vary on intensity and frequency of prescribing such exercises. The frequency and intensity of exercises should be customized and designed according to the individual’s observed capacity to tolerate the level of activity. Resistance exercise can be performed 2 or 3 times per week for 30–60 min per session.

It increases muscle mass, elevates resting metabolic rate, enhances muscular endurance, increases insulin sensitivity and attenuates muscle mass loss during caloric restriction and aging. A latest systematic review on effectiveness of combined diet and physical activity for the prevention of type II diabetes stated that combined diet and physical activity promotion programs are effective at decreasing diabetes incidence and improving cardio metabolic risk factors in persons at increased risk.

As the burden of diabetes in community grows in magnitude and intricacy, there is an increasing realization that people with Diabetes Mellitus need to have an integrated and interdisciplinary rehabilitation team along with Diabetologists consisting a range of healthcare personnel, including Nephrologist, Ophthalmologist, Cardiologist, Physiotherapists, Psychologists and Dietician. Medication, physical activity and education regarding disease management play a significant role for the prevention, rehabilitation and self-management of diabetes mellitus

Here are some Safety Guidelines for a sound aerobic exercise program for diabetic patients

If the blood glucose level is less than 100 mg/dl or greater than 250 mg/dl, do not exercise.

It is recommended to exercise indoor instead of outdoor to minimize the risk of integumentary and musculoskeletal trauma.

It is also helpful for the patient to have an immediate access to necessary things to address hypoglycemia, hyperglycemia or diabetic ketoacidosis.

When patients plan to come out of their house to go somewhere else, they are highly advised to wear the medical tag for diabetics.

During prolonged exercise duration, 10–15 g of carbohydrate snack is recommended for every 30 minutes. They are recommended to have a carbohydrate snack such as a glass of orange juice or milk at every exercise session.

Exercising in a comfortable temperature is worthwhile. Never exercise in extreme temperatures.

For type 1 (insulin-dependent) patients, it is not allowed to exercise during the peak times of insulin.

Before a physiotherapist asks a patient to do exercise, he should coordinate with the referring Diabetologists or nurse in charge for the patient regarding the stability of the patient and the type of insulin administered.

Type 2 diabetics are advised to have an average of 30 minutes of exercise duration per session. Always wear proper footwear and exercise in a safe environment.

Menstruating women should have to boost insulin during menses, especially if they are not active.

It is not reasonable to inject insulin close to the muscles to be exercised within 1 hour of exercise.

Patients ought to eat 2 hours before they go for exercise. If they plan to exercise after meal, they should have to wait 1 hour prior to start.

They should always bring their own portable blood glucose monitor. They should keep an eye on their glucose levels before and after exercise.

It is also important to drink adequate amount of fluid before exercise.

If blood glucose level is between 70 and 100 mg/dl, the physical therapist can be allowed to provide carbohydrate snack and then reassess the glucose level after 15 minutes.

Make sure exercise does not contribute an unnecessary stress to the patient. Stress increases insulin requirements.

A gradual progression from aerobic and resistance exercises is the key.

Avoid exercising late at night. Thus, exercising five times a week as maintenance is preferred.

Any known DM patient must not exercise alone as much as possible so as to call someone to help in unexpected situations.

Physical therapist, supervising the exercise, must be very well aware of medical record including recent random and fasting blood sugar levels and cardiac profile for the safety of the patients and carry out assessment based on the International Classification of Functioning, Disability and Health (ICF) model before, during and after physical therapy or exercise for each diabetic patient. ICF enables physical therapists to identify and analyze problems to provide diabetic patients with proper exercise, intensity, frequency and duration. Physical therapy assessment include sensory integration, motor control and manual muscle testing (MMT), range of motion (ROM), balance test and endurance test. The importance of different modes of exercises in patients with type II diabetes is emphasized by increasing uptake of glucose by muscles, improving utilization, altering lipid levels, increasing high density lipoprotein and decreasing triglyceride and total cholesterol. Thus exercise helps people to overcome disability by preventing, treating and rehabilitating neuromuscular complications like neuropathies, skin break down, foot ulcers, arthritis, other joint pains, frozen shoulder, back pain and osteoarthritis associated with Diabetes. Moderate to high levels of different modes of exercises like cardio respiratory fitness exercises, aerobic exercise and progressive resistance exercises are also associated with substantially lower morbidity and mortality in men and women with diabetes.

Physical therapists are professionally allowed to exercise in several treatment settings including acute care, nursing home and inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation settings. Physical therapists also work in conjunction with the rehabilitation team to design components of community-based rehabilitation strategy so as to enhance physiological, anatomical and psychosocial outcomes. Physical therapy is a thus corner stone of prevention and treatment of diabetes mellitus.

Patients of diabetes mellitus should be very well aware of type of exercises, frequency and intensity in their daily routine guided by a physiotherapist according to their clinical condition. American diabetes association has given following recommendations to create awareness in diabetic patients through diabetes self-management education and support.

In accordance with the national standards for diabetes self-management education and support, all people with diabetes should participate in diabetes self-management education to facilitate the knowledge, skills, and ability necessary for diabetes self-care and in diabetes self-management support to assist with implementing and sustaining skills and behaviors needed for ongoing self-management.

There are four critical times to evaluate the need for diabetes self-management education and support: at diagnosis, annually, when complicating factors arise, and when transitions in care occur.

Facilitating appropriate diabetes self-management and improving clinical outcomes, health status, and quality of life are key goals of diabetes self-management education and support to be measured and monitored as part of routine care.

Effective diabetes self-management education and support should be patient centered, may be given in group or individual settings or using technology, and should help guide clinical decisions.

Education regarding physical activity, exercise and diet can be given in group therapy sessions for the patients of diabetes. Noncompliant patients should do monitored aerobic activities in the supervision of qualified physiotherapists and doctors. A training session of 3 months can markedly affect all outcomes in diabetic patients resulting in good glycemic control, reduced chances to develop complications and improved quality of life.

Dr Hafiz Syed Ijaz Ahmed Burq

Ph.D Scholar Senior Physiotherapist