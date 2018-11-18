Erdogan, Trump agree no ‘cover-up’ of Khashoggi murder should be allowed

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Donald Trump Friday agreed on the need to prevent any cover-up of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, a Turkish presidential source said after a phone call between the two leaders.

Turkish media claimed Ankara has more evidence, including a second audio tape discrediting Saudi Arabia’s version of Khashoggi’s killing. Erdogan and Trump “agreed to shed light on the Jamal Khashoggi murder in all its aspects and that any cover-up of the incident should not be allowed,” the presidential source said.

The phone call came a day after Saudi prosecutors announced charges of ordering and carrying out the murder against five men and said they would be recommending the death penalty. The US placed sanctions on 17 suspected of involvement.

The prosecutors also exonerated the kingdom’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of directing the killing.

Khashoggi’s son Salah on Friday received dozens of mourners including Saudi officials and businessmen in the coastal city of Jeddah, an AFP photographer saw, while state media said funeral prayers were offered in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

Last month, Salah traveled to Washington after the government lifted a travel ban, where he told CNN that he wanted to bury his father in Medina with the rest of his family. Dozens of people meanwhile paid homage to Khashoggi at a symbolic funeral in Istanbul.

In the absence of a body, the crowd gathered at Fatih mosque in front of an empty platform traditionally reserved for the coffin. Supporters from the newly-formed Jamal Khashoggi Friends Association were among the mourners.

“We decided to hold the prayers as we are convinced that his body will never be found,” Fatih Oke, executive director of the Turkish-Arab Media Association (TAM) of which Khashoggi was a member, told AFP.

The ceremony was “a message delivered to the world to say that the murder will not go unpunished and that justice will be served,” said Ibrahim Pekdemir, an Istanbul resident who attended.