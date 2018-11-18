close
November 18, 2018
AFP
November 18, 2018
US paves way to get ‘lab meat’ on plates

World

AFP
November 18, 2018

NEW YORK: US authorities on Friday agreed on how to regulate food products cultured from animal cells — paving the way to get so-called “lab meat” on American plates.

The Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration agreed to share regulation of cell-cultured food products, they said in a joint statement, following a public meeting in October.

While technical details have yet to be confirmed, the FDA would oversee the collection and differentiation of cells — when stem cells develop to specialized cells — while USDA would oversee production and labeling of food products. “This regulatory framework will leverage both the FDA’s experience regulating cell-culture technology and living biosystems and the USDA’s expertise in regulating livestock and poultry products for human consumption,” the statement said, adding that the agencies see no need for legislation on the matter. The question of whether to approve cell-cultured food products has never really arisen in the US.

