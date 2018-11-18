LRCA Inter-Zonal under-19 Cricket

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Last three league matches were decided in fifth round of pool-B of ongoing LRCA Inter Zonal Under 19 cricket tournament played at different venues of the city.

East Zone Greens have qualified to the final when they beat East Zone Reds by 1 wicket in last league match played at LCCA Ground. Final of the tournament will be played between East Zone Greens and North Zone Blues on November 19 at LCCA Ground Lahore. Both teams clinched first position in their respective pools.

Scores: East Zone Reds batting first 200/10 in 39.5 overs (Khaqan Abbasi 89, Muaz Khan 26, Waheed Ullah 3/48, Adil Sarwar 2/27). East Zone Greens 204/9 in 38.1 overs (Aqeel Azam 54, Akif Ali 35, Imran Ail 3/47, Khaqan Abbasi 2/26, Muaz Khan 2/35). In second match, West Zone Reds beat West Zone Greens by 9 wickets at Ittefaq LRCA Ground. Scores: West Zone Greens batting first 176/10 in 39.2 overs (Bilal Ali 52, M Tayyab 43, Ameer Hamza 4/33). West Zone Reds 180/1 in 24.3 overs (Haider Shahjahan 101 not out, Haris Khan 47). In third match, North Zone Greens beat North Zone Reds by 67 runs at Kashmir Crown Ground.

Scores: North Zone Greens batting first 259/4 in 40 overs (Reyan Nadeem 89, Ismail Butt 66, Bilawal 2/40). North Zone Reds 192/10 in 37.1 overs (Ahmed Shaban 50, Zaman Ali 41, Adnan Jan 3/29, Shaheer Alvi 2/12).