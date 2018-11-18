Ahmed Baig shows his class in CNS Golf

LAHORE: Ahmed Baig took the charge of 8th Chief of Naval Staff Golf on day two here at Defence Raya Course on Saturday.

At the end of the second round of this three-round 8th Chief of Naval Staff Amateur Golf Championship, in progress at the par 72, Defence Raya Golf Course, Ahmed Baig, a top amateur golf player of Pakistan, displayed champion-like capabilities, powering his tee shots in the 300 yards plus range and shooting his approach shots to perfection.

This established golf champion of the national golf arena excelled in all aspects of the game and in the process ended up, dominating the flow of the championship, as the event moves into the final phase. This overnight leader did not relent and remained a front runner with a round of gross 60 which is a national record and a two days aggregate score of 125, nineteen under par. In his inspirational round, he rolled in five birdies on holes one to five and thereafter followed them up with an incredible number of seven birdies on holes 8, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16 and 17 adding upto twelve birdies in all. He also had six regulation pars without any hiccups. His first day gross 65 has an addition to a mind boggling 125. Seeing his quality touched hitting he was applauded by his competing mates and generously patted by the club organizers, his coach Brig Bajwa and the chief organizer, Commodore Naimatullah, Station Commander of Pakistan Navy.

Ahmed Baig stated: “The greens were on my side on Saturday and a round of gross 60 is a dream come true and in my personal capacity I am amazed by the record I created”.

Another competitor who played well but was completely overshadowed by the stellar performance of Ahmed Baig is Zhoaib Asif of DHA Karachi. He is placed at an aggregate score of 144, nineteen strokes behind the leader.

Out of the other established combatants, Salman Jehangir too impressed with his massive tee shots and watching his short game around the greens was a delight, with the soft touch evident and the control absolutely automatic yet his score of gross 72 during the second round looks like a humble effort as compared to Ahmed’s 60. Salman is placed at a score of 145 alongwith Zunair Aleem Khan. In the course of the final round on Sunday, these two cannot hope for victory but have to be content with positions other than the title. As for the other contenders, M.Saqib is placed at a score of 146, followed by Mohsen Zafar at 148, Qamar Ali Khan at 149, Taimur Shabbir at 152, Sardar Murad at 154 and Aleem ur Rehman, also at 154.

In the Ladies event, a good performance was witnessed from the efforts of Parkha Ijaz of Defence Raya. Through accurate hitting she compiled a score of gross 76, and won the CNS Ladies Title. The runner up was Rimsha Ijaz of the same club and she lost to Parkha by two strokes. Hamna Amjad of PAF Skyview Golf Club came third. Her score was gross 80.Winner of Ladies net was Anna James Gill of Royal Palm with a net score of 74. Zaib un Nisa also of Royal Palm won second net. She lost to Anna by one stroke. Third net went to Ghazala Yasmin of Garrison Golf Club. She also had a net score of 75 but lost to Zaib because Zaib had a better score on the last two holes.

After the conclusion of the championship the prize distribution will be held at 2.45pm at Defence Raya Golf and Country Club. The Chief Guest of the evening is Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat, Vice Chief of Naval Staff.