Zverev shocks Federer in ATP Finals

LONDON: Alexander Zverev beat Roger Federer 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) on Saturday to reach the title decider at the ATP Finals in a match that ended in confusion and high drama. The 21-year-old German, leading the charge of the new generation against the old guard, is now just one win away from the biggest title of his career but the Swiss must wait for a tilt at his 100th tournament victory. The end of the match was overshadowed by an unusual incident, Zverev stopping a rally with Federer leading 4-3 in the second-set tie-break after a ballboy dropped a ball, forcing the point to be replayed. Zverev won the point with an ace and nudged into a 5-4 lead before Federer inexplicably netted with a simple forehand volley to hand the German two set points, the second of which he took on his own serve. Immediately after the match finished there were boos from the pro-Federer crowd at London’s O2 Arena and on-court interviewer Annabel Croft told them to be “more respectful” as Zverev had been playing by the rules. Serve dominated the first set of a high-class match, with neither player able to make serious inroads, Zverev sending down howitzers around the 140 miles-per-hour (225 kilometres per hour) mark. Six-time champion Federer, 37, and third seed Zverev both showed a willingness to get to the net in a match featuring power and guile. The Swiss veteran eventually faltered in the 12th game of the opening set, watching helplessly as Zverev zipped a magnificent passing shot past him down the line on his way to breaking to love.