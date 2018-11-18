Stags win by 30 runs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Stags Club defeated Tauseef Club by 30 runs in T-20 Festival match played at Stags Ground the other day. Fine all round performance by Kamran Afzal was the main feature of the match
Scores: Stags Club 198/9 in 20 overs (Umer Butt 26, Zain Bin Farooq 12, Kamran Afzal 89, Abuzar 18, Ahmed Shafiq 14*, M Usama 19*, M Usman 4/26, Faizan Afzal 1/21, Zafar Iqbal 2/28).
Tauseef Club 168/8 in 20 overs (Noman 35, Anwer Kamal 38, Ali Amjad 31, Tauqeer Khan 26, M Usman 17*, Kamran Afzal 4/17, Umer Butt 2/21, Usama 2/18).
LAHORE: Stags Club defeated Tauseef Club by 30 runs in T-20 Festival match played at Stags Ground the other day. Fine all round performance by Kamran Afzal was the main feature of the match
Scores: Stags Club 198/9 in 20 overs (Umer Butt 26, Zain Bin Farooq 12, Kamran Afzal 89, Abuzar 18, Ahmed Shafiq 14*, M Usama 19*, M Usman 4/26, Faizan Afzal 1/21, Zafar Iqbal 2/28).
Tauseef Club 168/8 in 20 overs (Noman 35, Anwer Kamal 38, Ali Amjad 31, Tauqeer Khan 26, M Usman 17*, Kamran Afzal 4/17, Umer Butt 2/21, Usama 2/18).
Comments