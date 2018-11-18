close
Sun Nov 18, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018
Stags win by 30 runs

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018

LAHORE: Stags Club defeated Tauseef Club by 30 runs in T-20 Festival match played at Stags Ground the other day. Fine all round performance by Kamran Afzal was the main feature of the match

Scores: Stags Club 198/9 in 20 overs (Umer Butt 26, Zain Bin Farooq 12, Kamran Afzal 89, Abuzar 18, Ahmed Shafiq 14*, M Usama 19*, M Usman 4/26, Faizan Afzal 1/21, Zafar Iqbal 2/28).

Tauseef Club 168/8 in 20 overs (Noman 35, Anwer Kamal 38, Ali Amjad 31, Tauqeer Khan 26, M Usman 17*, Kamran Afzal 4/17, Umer Butt 2/21, Usama 2/18).

