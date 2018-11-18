Shan excels with bat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Rana Club beat Ehsan Memorial Cricket Club by 12 runs in a match of 4th Nazir sr Memorial Cricket Tournament at the Jallo Park Ground. Shan’s brilliant knock of 110 was the main feature of Rana Club innings.
Scores: Rana Club 246. (M Shan 110, Sarmad 69, Obaid Ullha 46, Zain 23, Javid 4/50, Afzal 3/45). Ehsan Memorial Club 234. (Ch Afzal 90, Abid 71, Javid 40, Tariq 20, Anas 4/30, Salam Din 3/42, Zain 2/48).
