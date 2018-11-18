Pak women cricketers without pay for over six months

LAHORE: The Pakistan women’s team is facing a financial crisis as the centrally-contracted players have not been paid their monthly retainers for more than six months.

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, the Pakistan women’s team — who were knocked out of the ongoing ICC Women’s World T20 during the group stage — has to rely on match fees and expenses as the only source of income.

Due to a change of governance in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the players have not been awarded new central contracts despite the previous one ending in June, 2018. The report also stated that during the recently concluded tours of Bangladesh and Malaysia, and the ongoing World T20, the team was only receiving match fees and US$75 daily expense allowances. The team also received US$50 as a daily allowance for the training camp before the beginning of the tournament.

Former captain Bismah Maroof also had a meeting with PCB selection committee to discuss the problem and it was decided that players would be reimbursed the outstanding six-and-a-half month’s salaries along with signing of new contracts — as soon as they reach back home from the Caribbean. Other dues related to match fees will also be cleared. The main reason for the delay appears to be administrative, the implementation of a new, revised contract system the collateral damage as Najam Sethi’s PCB gave way to Ehsan Mani’s, the report said, adding that it is understood that the contract payments for the period July-December 2018 are the ones delayed because they could not be signed off on before the team left for Bangladesh.

It is not the women cricketer, even the domestic umpires and also some of the staffers face delay in their pay and when they approach the concerned department they are told it is in process and will take due course of time.