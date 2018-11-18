LRC hosts three Cup races today

LAHORE: There are three cup races in between five plate races detailed by stewards of Lahore Race Club (LRC) in their Sunday’s meeting.

The entire activity that would saddle off at the Lahore Race Club at 11.30 am with the Conflict Plate will also feature The Children Day Cup, Sheikh Sajjad Hassan Memorial Naunehal Cup, which is for the fresh entrants of two years age and the Arbab Nur Muhammad Khan Memorial Cup. Apart from the last two races, seventh and eighth which are of 1200 metres, rest of them are of 1000 meters distance.

These different division races are of class VI except for the seventh race which is a combination of class V and VI breeds.

The opening Conflict Plate of Division-V.B has Anmole One as the favourite, Janab is the second favourite while Dance of Life may come with a surprise. However, the field of 18 is completed by Sub Zero, Dil De Shehzadi, Marshal, Malika, Dance & Dance, She Is Rawal, Naveed Choice, Bright Life, Green One, Big Less, Racing Queen, Daniel Bryan, Mastan Queen, Amir’s Love and London Queen.

The second division-IV&V race of 18’s field is expected to see Big Lady come out big while Golden Apple may shine but at second place. As of a surprise performance Sweet Sania is there for that from among the remaining which are Silent Warrior, Lucky Sohna, Moazrat, Queen Esmeraldal, Chota Sain, Kali Ghatta, Push The Limits, Afzaal Choice, Alex, New Pari, Dimple, Nice One, Furious, KFK Princess and On The Spot Win.

The third division-IV race is among 12 but Desert Rain is marked as the expected winner. Gambler Boy is believed for taking the second place while Golden Pound cannot be counted out of contention. The others in the race are, Neeli De Malika, Lalli, Abbas Princess, Umer Queen, Torment, Nevada, Conflict Zone, Secret Lady and King Queen.

The fourth race of division-II&Ill have a field of 12 horses. But Miss Ravi Road is singled out for a win. Neeli The Great may take the place and One Man Show can do wonders on its day. Sweet Golden, Mohni Queen, Chan Punjabi, Helena, Bholi Bhali, Dil De Ruba, The Game Changer, Big Foot and Uzair Prince completes the line-up.

The first featured is the Children Day Cup of division-I and is the fifth race of the day 9 taking place among nine ponies. Here all eyes are on Abdullah Princess and also sees Piyara Sayeen coming second while upset is expected from Moon Soon. Others in the run are Thal Da Badsha, Sky Link, Salem-e-Dera, Natalia, Nanook and Aryan.

At the sixth number is the Sheikh Saijad Hassan Memorial Naunehal Cup that has line up seven young ones of two years of age and none of them is favourite here and anyone of the following Prince of Lion, Princess Anabia, Cameo, Madhuri Dixit, License To Kill, Sara Jamoor and Magical Breeze ignite the race course.

The seventh is the Arbab Nur Muhammad Khan Memorial Cup which is a combination of Class V and VI in division-I and II. Three of the six Al Akbar, Mighty Satiana and Gonda Prince are believed to share the top place. The former may come out winner while the remaining three are Mighty Wings, Benevolent and Danza.

The final race of the day is in Division-Ill&IV. The 10 entries have Goleke Queen as favourite with Town Girl seen coming second and an upset is believed

coming from Speedo while Mitwa, Candle, Blue Max, Alize’s Star, Titli, Last Dance and Timbo completes the line up.