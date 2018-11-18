Saifullah elected PTF chief for 2nd term unopposed

ISLAMABAD: Salim Saifullah Khan returns as the President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) for second tenure running as no panel or candidate has filed nomination papers against him or his panel till the expiry of deadline, making November 24 elections a mere formality.

November 17, 12noon was set as the deadline by PTF for filing nomination papers for three posts, president, secretary and treasurer.

Salim Saifullah panel was the only one that filled nomination papers for all three key posts resulting in their elections to the PTF office unopposed. Besides Salim Saifullah who will retain the post of President PTF for second term running, Col (rtd) Gul Rehman will be the new secretary PTF while Khalil Ahmad has been retained as treasurer. “I am thankful to all those who have reposed trust in me. All members, associations and departments have shown their full confidence by not filling any nomination papers against my panel for November 24 election. I am really thankful to all for trusting my abilities as president PTF,” Salim Saifullah said while talking to The News.

He confirmed that Annual General Meeting of the federation would be held on November 24 as usual to officially announce the details of PTF election. Salim Saifullah’s second term in office will start once he gets vote of confident from the AGM. “I would unveil my future plans once I get vote of confidence from the Pakistan Tennis Federation AGM on November 24.”

There were rumors that former PTF president Dilawar Abbas and Wapda chairman Gen (rtd) Muzammil were interested in contesting Pakistan Tennis Federation president election. The News however has learnt that both recently had shown their support for Salim Saifullah, expressing their confidence in him.