Morocco qualify for Cup of Nations

JOHANNESBURG: Morocco qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday when Group B rivals Malawi lost 2-1 away to out-of-contention Comoros. They are the sixth country after hosts Cameroon, Senegal, Madagascar, Egypt and Tunisia to secure a place at the finals, which will feature 24 teams for the first time. The Comoran victory in Mitsamiouli in the Indian Ocean island state gave Morocco an unassailable six-point advantage over Malawi with only one matchday left.