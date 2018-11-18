Morocco qualify for Cup of Nations

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JOHANNESBURG: Morocco qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday when Group B rivals Malawi lost 2-1 away to out-of-contention Comoros. They are the sixth country after hosts Cameroon, Senegal, Madagascar, Egypt and Tunisia to secure a place at the finals, which will feature 24 teams for the first time. The Comoran victory in Mitsamiouli in the Indian Ocean island state gave Morocco an unassailable six-point advantage over Malawi with only one matchday left.
