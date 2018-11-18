Socceroos, Korea share spoils

BRISBANE, Australia: Australia scrambled an injury-time equaliser to share the spoils with South Korea in a 1-1 draw Saturday between two of the big guns preparing for the Asian Cup in January.

Gamba Osaka striker Hwang Ui-jo gave his team the advantage, coolly burying the ball past Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan after 22 minutes before being stretchered off just before half-time clutching his right knee.

But in a game Australia dominated, Massimo Luongo got their just rewards when he tapped the ball home after Korean keeper Kim Seung-gyu spilled a shot from Tom Rogic deep into stoppage time.

The Socceroos beat the Koreans in the final of the 2015 continental championship and the showdown in Brisbane was their first meeting since then. It was also Australia’s first home game under new coach Graham Arnold, who took over after Bert van Marwijk’s temporary role in charge during the World Cup in Russia.